Georgetown’s Proposition A incorporates new, continued transportation projects with $90M bond

Georgetown voters must decide on a $90 million mobility bond in the May 2021 election (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Georgetown voters will decide whether the city passes a $90 million mobility bond in this upcoming May election.

Proposition A will include roadway projects with a total estimated cost of $120 million. The extra $30 million comes from the 2008 and 2015 bond projects, in hopes to complete them, as well.

See election results below:

Back in 2015, Georgetown voters voted in favor of a bond proposal that authorized $105 million to fund transportation projects. As of April 2021, the city has spent $90.7 million on the project.

If the voters approve Proposition A, the city expects the Georgetown residents with an average home assessed at $270,000 to see annual property taxes increase by approximately $83.

In a virtual town hall on April 14, Georgetown City Manager David Morgan said the council was reviewing future transportation projects, and they wanted to focus on projects that could get completed.

“What we see consistently, from our feedback citizen survey work and from feedback from residents, is traffic congestion and mobility issues continue to be a top priority,” Morgan said at the town hall.

If passed, the city expects these projects start within the next seven years.