Georgetown voters to decide on sale of alcohol in new Wolf Lakes Village development

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown residents will be voting on Proposition J, which will allow the sale of alcohol in a new development called Wolf Lakes Village. The area will be home to hotels, restaurants, movie theaters and grocery stores. Wolf Lakes village is located at the corner of Interstate 35 and State Highway 29.

The sale of alcohol currently only applies to to the city limits of Georgetown and was approved in a 2010 election. Wolf Lakes Village is a 164-acre of land annexed into the city in 2017.

See election results below:

H-E-B leaders and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce endorsed the proposition, saying it is an important step for the future business of the city.

If Prop J is not approved, the area will only be allowed to sell beer.