GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown voters are going to the polls Tuesday to decide on a $130 million bond package that would expand multiple city facilities.

There are four propositions in this bond package. Prop A costs $56 million and would allow the City of Georgetown to build an 80,000-square-foot customer service center.

In an October interview, City Manager David Morgan said the facility would streamline several city service departments that are spread out among different buildings.

He said the building would also create a more convenient way for residents to pay utility bills and other services.

Prop B costs $49 million and would expand the city’s existing recreation center. The measure, if approved, would add 30,000 square feet to the facility, add a third gymnasium, and renovate the center’s parking lot and indoor pool.

Proposition C, at $15 million, would give Georgetown the option of expanding its existing animal shelter or all it to enter a partnership with the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

Prop D, at $10 million, would allow the city to join the YMCA in building a joint-owned facility. According to the city’s webpage on the bond, the YMA would cover the building’s operating costs, and Georgetown residents would receive discounted rates.

Morgan said this bond package is not expected to impact the local tax rate.