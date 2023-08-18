Official logo for City of Georgetown (Photo: City of Georgetown)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – Voters in Georgetown will decide on a $130 million bond package in a November election, the city announced Wednesday.

The city council called for the election for the bond package, which would fund a new customer service center, improved Parks and Recreation Center, improvements to a local animal shelter and a new YMCA.

Here are the bond propositions in greater detail, according to the city:

Proposition A – Customer Service Center ($56 million): Funding for a new 80,000-square-foot Customer Service Center to consolidate numerous City services that are currently located in multiple offices throughout Georgetown, the city said. The new building would house services such as utility billing, fire inspection, customer care, planning, engineering, the City’s new 311 service, and other support services in one central location with ample parking.

Proposition B – Parks and Recreation ($49 million): Funding for improvements to Georgetown Recreation Center on Austin Avenue. The 30,000- square-foot expansion would include a third gym and more dedicated space for organized programming, as well as increased parking and improvements to the indoor pool to accommodate more recreational uses.

Proposition C – Animal Shelter ($15 million): Funding to expand the animal sheltering capacity either by entering into a partnership with other local governmental entities to expand the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter or by improving and expanding the City of Georgetown Animal Shelter.

Proposition D – YMCA Partnership ($10 million): Allocating $10 million toward the construction of a new jointly-owned YMCA center on the west side of town. These funds would help the YMCA build a larger facility to accommodate more youth sports and childcare options. The YMCA would cover all operating costs and offer Georgetown residents discounted memberships.

“The City of Georgetown’s population has more than doubled in the last 15 years, and many of our most visited facilities are undersized in relation to the number of residents we serve today,” said Mayor Josh Schroeder. “These projects would serve people of all ages in all parts of the community while also reducing operating costs and saving taxpayers money long-term.”

The city said the bond package is not expected to increase the city’s tax rate.

Election Day is Nov. 7. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10, and early voting runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. Polling places, dates, and times are available here.