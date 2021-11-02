Georgetown ISD votes on new facilities, technology to address district’s growth

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown ISD Board of Trustees approved an order calling for a $381.67 million bond. The bond addresses district growth, aging facilities, technology, fine arts and athletics.

Proposition A is focused on school construction and renovation. The $333.4 million proposal will be used for the construction of two new elementary schools, a new middle school facility and a complex that would house advanced and technical programs. It will also be used for land acquisition and designing future facilities, upgraded safety and security infrastructure, Ag barns at East View and Georgetown high school, HVAC and roof upgrades; and buses and maintenance vehicles.

Proposition B focuses on technological improvement. The $16.5 million proposal will support the district’s one-to-one initiative, as well as improve the infrastructure to support connectivity.

Proposition C, asks for $7.3 million to renovate the interior finishes at the Klett Performing Arts Center.

Proposition D, asks for $23.6 million for a district swim facility.

Proposition E, asks for $850,000 thousand for renovations to the tennis courts at Georgetown High School.

The board’s decision on the following propositions was made after a series of meetings and a recommendation from the Citizen’s Advisory Committee. The CAC studied current facility assessments, demographic reports, enrollment projections, financial information, and immediate and future needs of the district.

According to a recent demographic study, the district is anticipated to grow by 2,400 students over the next five years and nearly 6,000 students by 2031.

For more information on the 2021 Georgetown bond referendum, click here.