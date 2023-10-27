AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Secretary of State’s Office has sent out a reminder that Friday is an important deadline for Texas voters in the Nov. 7 election.

Friday is the last day voters can apply for a ballot by mail.

The Secretary of State’s office said to be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

Here are the instructions according to the SOS’s office for submitting an Application for Ballot by Mail (“ABBM”):