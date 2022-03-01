BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape, a Republican, is running for the Texas House District 17 seat. This leaves his former seat as a Bastrop County Judge open in this year’s primary elections.

Courtesy: Texas Redistricting

See the latest election results in the Bastrop County Judge Republican primary below:

Four Republican candidates are currently seeking the party’s nomination and the chance to run against the only Democratic candidate, Dock Jackson.

Peter J. Hicks describes himself on his campaign website as “a family man, having raised his children in the community and founding his company Health & Safety Associates in Bastrop County.” He has worked for the county as director of operations, assistant emergency management coordinator, wireless system manager, county commissioner and ESD commissioner. According to his website, his political platform includes ensuring the county’s identity and financial health, recruiting and retaining quality county staff, promoting financial responsibility in the county’s budget, supporting law enforcement, restoring confidence in the court system, ensuring voting access and strengthening the county’s fire and emergency services.

Gregory Klaus is a life-long resident of Bastrop County, according to his Facebook campaign page.

Don Loucks describes himself on his campaign website as “a staunch conservative (who) feel(s) compelled to step up and fight to improve our county government to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens as your next County Judge.” He received a bachelor’s degree from Coe College in Iowa and a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Northern Colorado. He worked in both the Texas State Guard and the U.S. Air Force. According to his website, his top political priorities include completing a full audit on the county’s finances, improving public safety, managing the county’s “accelerating growth” and moving at least one county monthly meeting to the evening.

Lyle Nelson describes himself on his campaign Facebook page as a candidate who “will always advocate for our County and its communities regionally and statewide while protecting our citizens and unique character.” He has worked as chairman of the Capital Area Regional Transit Coordination Committee and a tank commander in the U.S. Army. According to his page, his political platform includes promoting “positive, sustainable economic development,” increasing broadband availability, increasing “mental and physical health (and) access to healthcare and allied resources,” and enhancing “the strength and efficiency of our County’s law enforcement.”

Johnson, the only Democratic candidate, describes himself on his campaign website as “a fifth-generation Bastropian is a longtime Bastrop City Council Member with extensive experience in public service, public policy and problem solving.” He worked on the Bastrop City Council for almost three decades and obtained the Certified Municipal Official designation from the Texas Municipal League Institute while serving on the council.