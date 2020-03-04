Four Democrats vying to fill Travis County Commissioner Precinct 3 slot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination to fill a Travis County Commissioner seat after the current holder announced he would step down.

Democrats Valinda Bolton, Ann Howard, Shiloh Newman and Sheri Soltes are running for the Precinct 3 seat, which Gerald Daugherty previously filled.

See results of the Democratic Travis County Commissioner Precinct 3 primary below:

Becky Bray is running unopposed in the Republican primary and will face the Democratic winner in November.

Precinct 3 is in the western part of Travis County. Together, along with the other commissioners and the county judge, the person in this role helps direct policies and administration in Travis County.

“Among their many functions, the court sets the tax rate, determines fees for many county services, and determines how the collected revenues will be distributed among different county departments to provide services to the community,” according to the Travis County Commissioners Court website.