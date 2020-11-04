Four candidates compete in race to represent Austin City Council District 6

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Incumbent Council Member Jimmy Flannigan faces off against three other challengers — Mackenzie Kelly, Jennifer Mushtaler and Dee Harrison — in the race to represent District 6 in northwest Austin.

See election results below:

Jimmy Flannigan has represented the district on the city council since 2014. He is the former president of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce and an organizer with Northwest Austin Coalition. He currently chairs the council’s Public Safety Committee which is moving forward the council’s prior resolutions on police reform and racial justice. He notes that affordability and equity as two of his top concerns.

Mackenzie Kelly ran on her experience as a volunteer firefighter and president of Take Back Austin, which advocates restoring the ban on public camping in Austin. The group accuses the current city leadership of “poor policies and mismanagement of the city.”

Kelly opposes city council’s cuts to the Austin Police Department and says public safety is a priority that should be “fully funded.” She was endorsed by the Travis County Republican Party, Texas Republican Party chair Allen West and former Austin mayor Lee Leffingwell.

Jennifer Mushtaler, a physician and obstetrician-gynecologist, argued her background in medicine makes her uniquely capable to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. She received her doctorate at Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and has served on the Texas Health and Human Services Commission on Ethics.

Her campaign priorities included improving police, fire and EMS services in Austin, and she opposes the council’s move to reduce APD’s budget.

Dee Harrison argued her decades of experience in crisis management for multiple state agencies and with Williamson County will allow her to address the crises of civil unrest and COVID-19.

District 6 is the only Austin City Council district which is located in both Travis and Williamson County. According to the city’s records from January of this year there are 25,978 registered and qualified District 6 voters who live in Williamson County and 26,473 qualified District 6 voters who live in Travis County.