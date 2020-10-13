First-time voter? What you need to know when you arrive at the polling place

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting kicks off in Texas on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and runs through Oct. 30, while election day is Nov. 3.
Whether you’re voting in-person early or on election day, here’s what you need to know about voting:
- When you arrive at the polling place, you will be asked to present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification, unless you are a voter with a permanent exemption on your voter registration certificate. If you do not possess a form of acceptable photo identification and you cannot reasonably obtain one, show a supporting form of identification to the election official and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
- You may be asked to move to another area by the election official and be asked to sign the list of people who have voted in the precinct.
- In most Central Texas polling places, you’ll be handed a ballot to insert into a machine, then follow the prompts to make your selections.
- Once you confirm your choices, the ballot will be returned to you and you then must go over to insert it into a separate ballot box.
- Don’t forget to pick up your “I voted” sticker!
If you need help, you can ask a poll worker for help. For more information on your rights as a voter, click here.