First-time voter? What you need to know when you arrive at the polling place

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting kicks off in Texas on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and runs through Oct. 30, while election day is Nov. 3.

Whether you’re voting in-person early or on election day, here’s what you need to know about voting:

When you arrive at the polling place, you will be asked to present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification, unless you are a voter with a permanent exemption on your voter registration certificate. If you do not possess a form of acceptable photo identification and you cannot reasonably obtain one, show a supporting form of identification to the election official and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. You may be asked to move to another area by the election official and be asked to sign the list of people who have voted in the precinct. In most Central Texas polling places, you’ll be handed a ballot to insert into a machine, then follow the prompts to make your selections. Once you confirm your choices, the ballot will be returned to you and you then must go over to insert it into a separate ballot box. Don’t forget to pick up your “I voted” sticker!

If you need help, you can ask a poll worker for help. For more information on your rights as a voter, click here.