First-term Goodwin runs to keep her seat in Texas House District 47

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Justin Berry is hoping to flip the Texas House District 47 seat back to Republican, but he faces first-term incumbent Vikki Goodwin in this election.

See the election results below:

Democratic incumbent Goodwin has served in the Texas House since 2019. In her first term, she served on the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee and the Urban Affairs Committee. She campaigned on her work on HB 3, the 86th legislative session’s school finance bill, in her time on the House Democratic Caucus Special Committee on Public Education. Her campaign website said her office prioritizes racial justice and coronavirus recovery in light of 2020. In her career, Goodwin owns the real estate brokerage firm Goodwin and Goodwin in Austin and has served as a systems analyst in the Texas Attorney General’s office.

Republican challenger Justin Berry ran on his experience as a 12-year veteran police officer in the Austin Police Department. He campaigned on police reform while opposing efforts to defund police departments. He also campaigned on increasing mental health services and new protection measures for school safety, and for expanding women’s access to health care.

Michael Clark represents the Libertarian party in the race.

Texas House District 47 covers parts of West Austin and extends North into Bee Cave, Lakeway, and west of Leander. The district flipped blue in 2018 and was seen as a prime target for Republicans in 2020.