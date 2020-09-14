Find out where Travis County voters can hand deliver mail-in ballots at drive-thru locations

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — For the November Election, Travis County voters will be able to hand deliver mail-in ballots to designated drive-thru locations starting Oct. 1.

The Travis County Clerk’s Office would like to stress this is not drive-thru voting but rather a way to drop off mail-in ballots instead of mailing them out. The office outlined a few requirements for hand delivery.

Voters can only drop off the mail-in ballots in their own carrier envelope, the office said. They will also be asked to show identification. The office said voters will sign a signature roster and drop the mail-in ballot into a ballot box.

For a mail-in ballot to count, it must either be mailed back in time or hand delivered to one of the designated locations set up by the Travis County Clerk’s Office.

According to Texas law, the drive-thru locations can only be placed where the Travis County Clerk’s Office does regular business. As a result, the office said four drive-thru spots will be set up:

5501 Airport Boulevard – using the tax office drive-thru lanes

700 Lavaca Parking Garage – both the Lavaca entrance and the Guadalupe entrance will serve as drop-off locations

1010 Lavaca Parking Lot – entrance from West 11th Street

The drive-thru locations will be open during the following dates and hours: