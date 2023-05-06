Editor’s Note: The above video is previous KXAN coverage on Hutto ISD’s bond package

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — One of the fastest-growing school districts in Central Texas has asked voters to consider a $522 million bond package. This to help it accommodate a student population expected to nearly double by 2032.

Hutto ISD’s bond package has three propositions listed, the most costly being Prop A at $471.5 million.

As listed on the district’s website, this would green-light two additional elementary school campuses, add-on to existing schools, and buy land to build future facilities.

See election results after polls close at 7 p.m.

Dr. Celina Estrada Thomas, superintendent of Hutto ISD, said such measures are needed to keep up with an expected population boom in the region once several major economic developments are complete.

“You have housing developments going up, developments going up. Samsung that’s just bringing in enormous growth, secondary and tertiary companies that are following Samsung. This is just the beginning,” Estrada Thomas said.

Prop B comes with a price tag of $10.5 million and would provide new “instructional technology devices” to the district.

The third, Prop C costs $40 million and would improve the district’s academic center which hosts its adult special education program, central office, among other programs.