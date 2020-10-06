FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday, Sept. 17, handed victories to the Democratic Party in an election-related lawsuit that sought favorable fixes to glitches and gray areas in the battleground state’s fledgling mail-in voting law. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas election officials expect a record number of ballots to be cast by mail in the November elections. With ongoing legal challenges over who can vote by mail, here is everything you need to know about voting by mail in Texas.

The deadline for a vote-by-mail application to be received by the county clerk is Oct. 23. The deadline to turn in a vote-by-mail ballot is Election Day or the next day, if the ballot is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Who can vote by mail?

In Texas, in order to vote by mail, you must be:

65 years or older

Sick or disabled

Out of the country on Election Day and during the early voting period

Confined to jail but otherwise eligible to vote

Attorney General Ken Paxton has fought against ongoing efforts to expand vote by mail to all Texans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Texas Supreme Court ruled it’s up to voters, not election officials, to verify if they are eligible.

“Individual voters are going to make their own decisions,” said David Coale, a Dallas-based attorney. “They’re going to check those blanks, and the chance of being prosecuted for a violation of the election code is very, very slim.”

It is not the responsibility of the county clerk to verify the eligibility requirement of a vote-by-mail applicant, as voters are tasked with self-certifying.

How do I apply to vote by mail?

You can find a vote-by-mail application on the Texas Secretary of State’s Office website, here.

Mail the signed copy to your county clerk, not the secretary of state. Applications sent to the secretary of state will be rejected. Your vote-by-mail application must be received by the county clerk by Oct. 23.

How do I submit my vote-by-mail ballot?

Election officials are expecting unprecedented demand for vote-by-mail ballots. You’re encouraged to turn your ballot in early to ensure it is received by the county clerk by Election Day.

“This will be the biggest election ever, and we have more by-mail ballots than ever before in any election,” said Dana DeBeauvoir, county clerk for Travis County.

In Travis County, you will also have the option of hand delivering your vote-by-mail ballot in a drive-thru at 5501 Airport Blvd.

Several lawsuits are challenging Gov. Greg Abbott’s order restricting counties to one drop-off location each.