WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Early voting starts Monday for the May 7 election which will determine everything from property tax cuts to school district improvements. Here’s what you need to know to participate in the election.

Need another Central Texas county’s election?

What’s on my ballot?

All Williamson County residents will be voting on two statewide propositions which, if approved by voters, are aimed at lowering property taxes for Texans. You can read more about those propositions in this explainer.

There are many mayoral races, city council races, bond issuances for infrastructure projects and races for school boards, among other decisions for voters this election. You can find the Williamson County sample ballot here. Your ballot will only include issues for where you live.

Early voting: What you need to know

When: Early voting starts Monday, April 25 and goes through Tuesday, May 3.

Full-time voting locations will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and will not be open Sundays. On Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3, those locations will have extended hours from 7 a.m.-7p.m.

Part-time branch locations will operate from Friday, April 29 to Saturday, April 30 from 8a.m.-6p.m. and Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 from 7a.m.-7p.m.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail in Williamson County is Tuesday, April 26. Here’s how to submit an application.

Where: The main early voting location is at Georgetown Annex at 100 Wilco Way, HR108. You can find other full-time branch locations on the Williamson County election website.

Part-time branch locations include Bartlett City Hall and Taylor City Hall. You can find the full list of part-time branch locations on the Williamson County election website.

Election Day: What you need to know

When: Election day is Saturday, May 7. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: There are a significant number of Election Day voting centers across Williamson County. You can find the full list of Election Day voting locations on the Williamson County clerk’s website.

What to bring

You’ll need a valid photo ID to vote in the election. Valid forms of ID include: a Texas driver license, handgun license, military identification card with photograph or US passport.