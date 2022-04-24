AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting starts Monday for the May 7 election which will determine everything from property tax cuts to whether the Austin Police Department will officially rid of “no knock” warrants. Here’s what you need to know to participate in the election.

Need another Central Texas county’s election?

What’s on my ballot?

All Travis County residents will be voting on two statewide propositions which, if approved by voters, are aimed at lowering property taxes for Texans. You can read more about those propositions in this explainer.

If you live within Austin city limits, you’re going to be voting on an initiative that would both eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses and ban the use of “no knock” warrants by Austin police. You can read more about that proposition in this explainer.

There are many mayoral races, city council races, bond issuances for infrastructure projects and races for school boards, among other decisions for voters this election. You can find the Travis County sample ballot here. Your ballot will only include issues for where you live.

Early voting: What you need to know

When: Early voting starts Monday, April 25 and goes through Tuesday, May 3. Voting locations will be open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 12p.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Early voting locations include Austin City Hall, the Eanes ISD administration building in Rollingwood, the community center at Del Valle and Bee Cave City Hall. You can find the full list of early voting locations on the Travis County clerk’s website or use the interactive map below.

There are nearly 20 early voting locations that are five minutes or less from a Capital Metro bus stop, those are marked by the clerk’s office on this list.

Election Day: What you need to know

When: Election day is Saturday, May 7. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: There are a significant number of Election Day voting centers across Travis County. You can find the full list of Election Day voting locations on the Travis County clerk’s website or use the interactive map below.

You can find locations within five minutes of a Capital Metro bus stop on this list from the clerk’s office.

What to bring

You’ll need a valid photo ID to vote in the election. Valid forms of ID include: a Texas driver license, handgun license, military identification card with photograph or US passport.

You can also find the voting guide from the local chapter of the League of Women voters here. The nonpartisan voters guide details candidates and ballot measures.