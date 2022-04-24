HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Early voting starts Monday for the May 7 election which will determine everything from property tax cuts at the state level to school district improvements. Here’s what you need to know to participate in the election.

Need another Central Texas county’s election?

What’s on my ballot?

All Hays County residents will be voting on two statewide propositions which, if approved by voters, are aimed at lowering property taxes for Texans. You can read more about those propositions in this explainer.

There are also mayoral races, bond issuances for school district projects and races for school boards, among other decisions for voters this election. You can find the Hays County sample ballot here. Your ballot will only include issues for where you live.

Early voting: What you need to know

When: Early voting starts Monday, April 25 and goes through Tuesday, May 3. The times those locations will be open is as follows:

April 25-April 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

April 30: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

May 2 and May 3: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the main early voting site and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all other locations

Where: Early voting locations include Kyle City Hall, Buda City Hall and Dripping Springs City Hall. You can find the full list of early voting locations on the Hays County clerk’s website.

Election Day: What you need to know

When: Election day is Saturday, May 7. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: There are a significant number of Election Day voting centers across Hays County. You can find the full list of Election Day voting locations on the Hays County clerk’s website.

What to bring

You’ll need a valid photo ID to vote in the election. Valid forms of ID include: a Texas driver license, handgun license, military identification card with photograph or US passport.