Emo’s to be a polling location in time for Election Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A popular music venue will be turned into a polling place for the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election.

Emo’s, a concert venue located in Riverside, will open its doors as a polling location in an initiative for civic engagement and voter access, according to Live Nation on its website, the company that owns Emo’s. The Travis County Clerk’s Office confirmed Emo’s as an election polling location.

Live Nation is looking to use more than 100 of its concert venues across the country as polling locations for upcoming 2020 elections, according to its website.

It is working with local officials in the jurisdiction of respective venues to determine if a venue could be used. So far, Live Nation received approval for Emo’s in Austin, two venues in Los Angeles, one in Atlanta and working through the last stages to confirm one in Philadelphia.

In addition to turning concert venues into polling sites, Live Nation provides employees a one half-day of paid time off on Election Day, according to its website. In response to the national shortage of poll workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Live Nation said they will provide a full day of paid time off to any employee that works a polling site.

Other Travis County polling locations will be posted online after approval by commissioners court, according to the Travis County Clerk’s Office. They’ll be looked over by commissioners on Sept. 22.