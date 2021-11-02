Elgin ISD residents vote on new campuses, facilities, renovations

EISD residents will vote on three propositions for the 2021 Elgin ISD Bond Referendum. (KXAN Photo)

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) – Residents of Elgin Independent School District voted on funding for three propositions that will impact all campuses.

Proposition A, focused on town growth, asks for $171.7 million to build new campuses and complete district-wide renovations. This includes two new elementary schools, a new transportation center and expansions to Elgin High School.

Proposition B presents upgrades to Wildcat Stadium. The $7.24 million project includes a new scoreboard and an expansion to the press box.

Proposition C introduces a new, multi-purpose recreational and extracurricular facility. The $11 million proposal would be used for school activities and community events.

The propositions were developed by volunteers in the Citizens Bond Advisory Committee, according to Elgin ISD.

Voter approval of all three propositions results in no overall tax rate increase for EISD residents.

For more details on the 2021 Elgin Bond Referendum, visit elginisd.net/bond.