Election results for 10 Texas propositions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans considered 10 statewide propositions Tuesday during the election.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and below are details of how each proposition fared.

Proposition 1

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”

Proposition 1 would allow a person to serve as more than one appointed or elected municipal judge, assuming the person was appointed to each of those positions.

Proposition 2

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”

Proposition 2 would allow the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds to developing the water supply and sewer service in economically distressed areas. The total amount cannot exceed $200 million.

Proposition 3

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

This proposition would allow temporary tax exemptions for areas designated as government-declared disaster areas.

Proposition 4

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income”

Proposition 4 would put a ban on enacting a personal income tax, and make it harder to remove the ban in the future.

Proposition 5

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”

Under Proposition 5, sales tax from sporting goods would go towards the state Parks and Wildlife Department and the state Historical Commission. The current law allows lawmakers to use the funds for other purposes. The proposition would not allow for the decreased funding for parks, wildlife, and historical agencies to be more than 50%.

Proposition 6

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”

Proposition 6 would increase the maximum amount of bonds from $3 billion to $6 billion for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

Proposition 7

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”

Proposition 7 doubles the amount of funding the Texas General Land Office and State Board of Education can give to the Available School Fund from $300 million to $600 million each year.

Proposition 8

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”

Proposition 8 would create the Flood Infrastructure Fund. The Texas Water Development Board could use the funds for flood drainage, mitigation, and control projects.

Proposition 9

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”

If approved, Proposition 9 would allow the legislature to exempt property taxes for precious metals held in precious metal depositories.

Proposition 10

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”

Proposition 10 would allow law enforcement to transfer retired service animals to a qualified caretaker with no fee.