LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Voters are choosing whether to continue or end Capital Metro service in Leander.

If voters approve Proposition A, then transit services continue and there is no change to the services brought to Leander.

However, if Prop. A fails, then services to Leander will end after the canvassing of votes and Leander will no longer be a Capital Metro member city.

Additionally, the city is expecting to pay $42.3 million in net financial obligations to the transit authority if voters vote against Prop. A, according to estimates from Capital Metro. This will not be paid in a lump sum. Capital Metro will continue receiving its current 1% sales tax from the city until the estimated $42 million is paid. Capital Metro will not calculate the actual cost until the election is complete.

Immediately following the election, limited bus services would be offered to residents after Capital Metro services end through a $520,520 contract with Star Shuttle Inc. The seven-month agreement with Star Shuttle Inc. would include on-demand pickup and commuter bus services. The city and council plan to seek a long-term service provider after the seven months end.

Proposition B

If Prop. A fails, then the city will have an opportunity to recapture the 1% sales tax that Capital Metro currently receives. This is what Proposition B will ask voters.

Prop. B would allow the city’s general fund sales tax to increase from 1% to 2%. This would not be a sales tax increase because it would move the 1% that currently goes to Capital Metro back to the city. However, the city would not be able to receive the 1% sales tax until the estimated $42.3 million net financial obligation is paid.

Each CapMetro city’s participation is funded through a 1% sales tax. This is in addition to the state’s 6.25% sales tax and the city of Leander’s 1% general fund sales tax.

Pending Prop. A failure and Prop. B approval, the city plans to use the funds to create a dedicated economic development fund, provide public transportation services and expand critical city infrastructure.

The city anticipates receiving $11.75 million in the current 1% sales tax this fiscal year and a total of $164 million over the next 10 years.