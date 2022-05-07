LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — The Lago Vista ISD is holding a bond election on Saturday, with the hopes of improving extracurricular opportunities for its growing student body. Three propositions totaling over $26 million sit on the ballot, making improvements and additions to district facilities.

Proposition A, at $4.1 million, would expand the Lago Vista High School football stadium’s seating and parking capacity, with additional improvements to the track and turf.

Proposition B would provide $9.1 million for four new tennis courts, improvements to the baseball and softball fields and allow the district to purchase more land for future use.

Proposition C allocates more than $13 million for constructing a multi-use Student Activity Center.

“LVISD is growing, even faster than previous reports projected, and this means more students are participating in more programs,” said LVISD superintendent Darren Walsh.

More than 1,800 students are currently enrolled, but the district expects that number to grow to 2,500 in five years, as enrollment grew by 11% during the 2021-2022 school year. With over 625 high school students, the district has been reclassified from a 3A to 4A UIL district for the 2022-2024 school years.

“Because of enrollment growth and increased student participation, this bond would address growing extracurricular student program needs that were not addressed in the previous bond,” Walsh said.

In 2020, the district held a similar bond election. Voters narrowly approved the use of $44.3 million to make additions and improvements to school facilities. Propositions B and C to create a transportation center or “bus barn” and make improvements to the football stadium and fieldhouse were struck down.

Walsh said the district’s projected growth means that the propositions in this election won’t require tax increases.

Eligible voters residing in LVISD may show up to any Travis County polling location between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.