ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Elgin voters will decide Saturday who will be their mayor, tasked with. among other things, managing the growth of the city east of Austin. The two candidates on the ballot are Theresa McShan and Stephanie Lippke, both of whom grew up in Elgin.

McShan previously served on the city council in the early 2000s and has a long history of serving in organizations in the city. Lippke has also been active in the city, including being part of the “Vote Elgin” effort to halt the 2021 Certificates of Obligation process. Lippke is also currently suing the city manager.

McShan said if elected mayor, she would focus on responsible growth, an educated and well-oiled government and being a good leader. Managing growth is the main priority for both candidates.

“I don’t see growth as being a bad thing, but planned growth is more important and being smart about how we do things,” McShan said. “And so that’s one of the first things I’ll need to address.”

That’s also something Lippke said is critically important to her, should she win the mayoral seat. Lippke said the city is behind when it comes to having a comprehensive strategic plan, and it needs to attract businesses and restaurants while also working to keep the same Elgin small-town feel the people there love.