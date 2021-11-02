ELECTION DAY: Wait times at county polling locations

Voters are seen here waiting in line at the Austin Oaks Church polling site on the first day of early voting in oct. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several state constitutional amendments and local propositions are on the ballot Tuesday, and polling locations opened at 7 a.m.

If you didn’t get a chance to cast your ballot during the early voting period, that’s OK. Make sure you’re in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. to ensure that your vote will be filed and counted.

As of Friday, less than 12% of eligible Travis County voters made it to early voting centers, so lines at some polling locations could be long in the morning before the work day begins or in the evening.

You can visit your local county elections website to get more details on where to vote and how long the wait is at locations, but here are wait times for our three largest counties in the viewing area.

Travis County

Williamson County

Hays County