Election day voting locations and wait times for Nov. 5

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those who haven’t yet voted in the November election can do so between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where to vote

Travis County voters can go to VoteTravis.com to look at sample ballots. Travis County also has a map of its voting locations and approximate wait times for each on the County Clerk’s website.

Below is a list of voting locations for other Central Texas counties:

People can also go to the Texas Secretary of State website to find their nearest polling location.

What you need

You must bring one of the following types of identification to vote:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) issued by DPS

U.S. Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport

Except for the U.S. citizenship certificate, the form of identification you use must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented at the polls.

If you don’t have any of these to use for identification, you can (1) sign a sworn statement explaining why you don’t have those IDs and (2) bring one of the following:

Valid voter registration certificate

Certified birth certificate

Current utility bill

Government check

Paystub or bank statement that includes your name and address

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph).

Where to see results

