AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s Election Day in Texas. There are two statewide propositions on the ballot which, if approved by voters, are aimed at lowering property taxes for Texans.

Austin is voting on an initiative that would both eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses and ban the use of “no knock” warrants by Austin police.

This live blog will be updated Saturday with new Election Day information. Continue to check back with KXAN.com as results start to come in shortly after polls close at 7 p.m.

7 a.m. Saturday

Polls open at 7 a.m. Find your election day voting locations and information for:

Early voting turnout in Travis County was low. KXAN’s Christopher Adams has been tracking the numbers. Only 7% of Travis County voters showed up to the poll during the week of early voting. Here’s the full scope of early voting numbers in Central Texas.