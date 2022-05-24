AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s Election Day in Texas, and we’re watching several key primary runoff races that will be decided Tuesday night.

Voters will head to the polls to pick the Republican and Democratic nominees for Texas Attorney General.

The Republican primary race for Texas AG led to a runoff, pitting incumbent Ken Paxton against Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Paxton led the way in the primary but could not clear the 50% vote threshold to avoid a runoff.

Democratic voters will choose between former ACLU attorney Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski, a former mayor of Galveston. It’s been more than two decades since a Democrat has won the office of Texas Attorney General.

Follow along in this live blog for Election Day updates.

11:35 a.m. Tuesday

A congressional primary runoff race in south Texas is getting national attention. The Democratic runoff for U.S. House District 28 features two candidates who have sharply differing views on abortion.

Nine-term Congressman Henry Cuellar of Laredo is the only House Democrat who voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act, which aimed to codify Roe v. Wade. The legislation cleared the House but failed to pass in the Senate.

Cuellar faces progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros in the runoff.

11:30 a.m. Tuesday

Here’s a rundown of some of the races we’re watching Tuesday.

Incumbent Railroad Commission chairman Wayne Christian is facing a challenge from Sarah Stogner in the Republican primary runoff.

Stogner, an oil and gas attorney, is still considered an underdog in the runoff against Christian.

The Railroad Commission of Texas regulates the state’s oil and gas industry. Despite the name, it does not regulate railroads in Texas.

Christian was first elected to the Railroad Commission in 2016. He previously served in the legislature as a State Representative. Christian won 47% of the vote in the primary, falling short of the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff.