AUSTIN (KXAN) — Today is Election Day. Central Texas voters will decide on a number of school bonds, local propositions and elected officials.

In Austin, voters will decide on two different measures related to police oversight.

There are also multimillion-dollar school district bonds on the ballot in Hutto, Leander, San Marcos, Eanes, Dripping Springs and other districts.

Election Day resources

This live blog will be updated with new Election Day information. Continue to check back with KXAN.com for results.

Election Day live blog

9:30 a.m.

All Travis County polling sites show no long wait times. All locations have a 0-20 minute wait.

Find wait times for Travis County here.

Find wait times for Williamson County here.

Find wait times for Hays County here.

8:30 a.m.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

During early voting, about 6.7% of Travis County and Williamson County voters went to the polls. In Hays County, turnout was less than 5%.