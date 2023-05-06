AUSTIN (KXAN) — Today is Election Day. Central Texas voters will decide on a number of school bonds, local propositions and elected officials.
In Austin, voters will decide on two different measures related to police oversight.
There are also multimillion-dollar school district bonds on the ballot in Hutto, Leander, San Marcos, Eanes, Dripping Springs and other districts.
Election Day resources
- Austin Police oversight propositions
- Dripping Springs ISD bond
- Eanes ISD bond
- Hays CISD bond
- Hutto ISD bond
- Leander ISD bond
- Election results
- Turnout tracker
This live blog will be updated with new Election Day information. Continue to check back with KXAN.com for results.
9:30 a.m.
All Travis County polling sites show no long wait times. All locations have a 0-20 minute wait.
Find wait times for Travis County here.
Find wait times for Williamson County here.
Find wait times for Hays County here.
8:30 a.m.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
During early voting, about 6.7% of Travis County and Williamson County voters went to the polls. In Hays County, turnout was less than 5%.