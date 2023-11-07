AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday is election day. Texas voters will decide whether to approve 14 state constitutional amendments, plus there are local propositions within several cities, counties and school districts.
Election day resources:
- Voter turnout tracker
- Travis County sample ballot
- Election day voting locations
- 14 constitutional amendments on your November ballot
- Travis County propositions
- Williamson County road bond
- Lake Travis ISD bond
- Round Rock ISD bond
Election day live blog:
This live blog will be updated with new Election Day information. Continue to check back with KXAN.com for results.