Election concerns arise in Hays County weeks before early voting begins

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Some in Hays County are concerned that the elections office may not have followed proper procedure during the March primary, prompting a fix before general elections.

Sam Brannon says, according to public documents and his own request for information from the elections office, some of recounts for the March primary either didn’t happen, didn’t happen properly or weren’t documented.

Brannon, a Hays County Republican Party precinct chair, filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s office and brought the issue to the attention of Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

Becerra says he “found it all disturbing,” especially in light of hundreds of ballots being unaccounted for during the last general election.

“This individual is asking for proof that an audit was conducted that the secretary of state is asking for, and none is given. The state doesn’t have proof that it was turned in. We don’t have proof that it was conducted,” he says.

The Secretary of State called for a recount of the railroad commissioner races in precincts 121, 316 and 336.

Hays County Commissioners grilled elections administrator Jennifer Anderson during Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting.

Anderson says all proper procedures were followed.

But Brannon and Becerra say even if that is true, there’s little proof.

“The chain of custody is the problem,” Becerra says. “When your paper ballot version drops into the box, we have not been able to, on a paper trail about your paper ballot, we have not been able to show it every step of the way, where it’s going and where it’s been. And, sadly, this is a years-long problem.”

Brannon wants election workers to start documenting when and where ballot boxes are moved. He also wants the county to appoint someone to oversee the upcoming election process.

Becerra is on board with both ideas and says he will try to get them on the next commissioners court agenda.

“As a chair of the Elections Commission and the chair of the Commissioner’s court and sitting on the elections board — I can’t sidestep this. This is real. And in such an important presidential election, it’s important that we do everything as we should,” Becerra says.