CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Voters are choosing whether to approve all, some or none of Cedar Park’s 2022 bond program.

The 2022 program is made of three propositions: $86.6 million for transportation projects, $42.2 million for parks and recreation projects and $30 million for a public safety project.

Voters will approve each proposition as a sum amount for each project type, but the specific projects can change over time based on need.

In Proposition A, transportation projects might include:

Whitestone Boulevard at 183A Toll Innovative Intersection improvements

New Hope Drive at 183A Toll innovative intersection improvements design

Major roads resurfacing

Neighborhood roads resurfacing

Turn lane improvements

Bike and pedestrian improvements

Anderson Mill Road phase 2

Toro Grande North extension

New Hope Drive expansion from Whitestone Boulevard (RM 1431) to Lakeline Boulevard

Lakeline Boulevard repair and safety improvements from the February 2021 winter storm.

Ronald Reagan Boulevard expansion design

Traffic signal Improvements

In Proposition B, park projects might include:

Trail improvements

Lakeline Park phase 2

Brushy Creek Sports Park athletic field turf improvements

Veterans Park Pool expansion

In Proposition C, the $30 million public safety project would be the first phase of a public safety training facility for the police, fire and emergency management departments.

The total bond cost includes added funds for cost escalation, inflation and insurance costs, according to the city.

The 2022 bond package was created with the help of a 15-member Bond Advisory Task Force of Cedar Park citizens. The group sifted through an initial $200 million capital project list and narrowed the projects down to create a bond recommendation for council’s consideration.

If approved, the city expects to complete the 2022 bond programs in five to seven years, according to the city.