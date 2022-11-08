AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin voters will see a number of Austin ISD items on their ballot, including three bonds and board of trustee candidates.

See latest election results below after polls close at 7 p.m.

Austin ISD propositions

The district is hoping to spend $2.44 billion total to improve aging facilities and add new modernized schools. AISD would also add new technology and new athletic facilities if the bonds pass.

Voters will see three propositions on the ballot:

Proposition A: General Purpose ($2,316,025,000)

Proposition B: Technology ($75,541,000)

Proposition C: Stadiums ($47,434,000)

Aging facilities are costing the district millions of dollars in repairs, AISD said, adding money could instead be going toward teachers and staff. New facilities could also attract more students and teachers to the district.

School board candidates

The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees is made up of seven single-member districts with two at-large positions. This year, districts one, four, six, seven and the trustee at-large for position nine are open. District seven only has one candidate running.

If elected, board members will be in charge of choosing the next superintendent, setting district policies and voting on a budget; they may call for a bond or tax rate election.

Here are the candidates running:

District 1

Roxanne Evans

Candace Hunter

District 4

Kathryn Whitley Chu

Clint Small

District 6

Andrew Gonzalest

Geronimo Rodriguez (Incumbent)

District 7

David Kauffman

At Large Position 9