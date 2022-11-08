Voting sign in front of Austin City Hall, an early voting location (KXAN photo/Tahera Rahman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are five city council seats up for grabs this election. Nearly 30 people are running to represent you on the dais.

See election results in the sections below after polls close at 7 p.m

Austin City Council District 1

Four candidates will appear on Austin’s District 1 voter ballots: Misael D. Ramos, Clinton Rarey, Melonie House-Dixon and incumbent Natasha Harper-Madison.

You can read about each of the Austin City Council District 1 candidates’ platforms here.

Austin City Council District 3

Six candidates are up for consideration to represent District 3 on the Austin City Council. José Velásquez, Daniela Silva, Gavino Fernandez, Jr., José Noé Elías, Yvonne Weldon and Esala Wueschner.

You can read about each of the Austin City Council District 3 candidates’ platforms here.

Austin City Council District 5

There are six people running for District 5: Ryan Alter, Bill Welch, Ken Craig, Stephanie Bazan, Aaron Velazquez Webman and Brian Anderson II.

You can read about each of the Austin City Council District 5 candidates’ platforms here.

Austin City Council District 8

Four candidates, including one incumbent, have thrown their hat in the ring in Austin City Council’s District 8 race. The candidates are: Paige Ellis, Richard Smith, Antonio D. Ross and Kimberly P. Hawkins.

You can read about each of the Austin City Council District 8 candidates’ platforms here.

Austin City Council District 9

One of the most crowded races this November will be District 9, which covers large chunks of downtown Austin including the University of Texas at Austin. The candidates are: Zena Mitchell, Zohaib “Zo” Qadri, Greg Smith, Joah Spearman, Kym Olson, Ben Leffler, Linda Guerrero and Tom Wald.

You can read about each of the Austin City Council District 9 candidates’ platforms here.