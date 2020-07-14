Eiserloh, Garza vie for Travis County Attorney in Democratic runoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Democrats vying for Travis County Attorney are in a runoff to represent their party in the general election. However, since no one ran as a Republican candidate, the winner of the runoff will likely replace current county attorney David Escamilla.

Laurie Eiserloh received 42% of the vote (77,655 votes) while Garza received nearly 39% (71,716 votes) in the March primary. Because neither received more than 50%, they’ll meet again in the July 14 runoff.

Escamilla has endorsed Eiserloh and she currently works in his office as an assistant county attorney. Both she and Garza also served as assistant attorneys general in Texas and after three years Garza ran for Austin City Council.

Democratic primary election runoff results will be updated below:

According to the county’s website, the county attorney:

Prosecutes misdemeanor crimes

Obtains protective orders for victims of domestic violence

Obtains involuntary commitments for certain mentally ill persons

Advises the elected officials of Travis County regarding their official duties

Meanwhile, the Travis County District Attorney is in charge of prosecuting felony offenses. That race also has a Democratic primary runoff.