AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voter turnout in the May 7 elections is off to a slow start as early voting gets underway across Central Texas.

Voters will decide on two amendments to the state constitution, as well as several local races, including city propositions, city council and mayoral seats and school district propositions and board members.

Early voting kicked off Monday, April 25, and goes through Tuesday, May 3. Election Day is Saturday, May 7.

KXAN is keeping track of turnout across the area. In Travis County, daily figures released by the county clerk show 8,860 ballots were cast early out of 863,952 registered voters. That’s a turnout of 1.03%. The chart below shows the turnout in other counties in the KXAN viewing area.

Turnout in May elections is typically lower than that of March primaries or November general elections.

In May 2021, 22.57% of voters showed up to the polls to cast ballots, bolstered by the City of Austin’s homeless camping ban measure on the ballot.

The charts below show how many people voted each day in counties within the KXAN viewing area.