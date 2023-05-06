Editor’s Note: The above video is previous KXAN coverage of the Dripping Springs ISD bond.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Dripping Springs ISD voters will vote on a $223 million bond to address growth within the district.

It includes both a focus on the district’s growth, capital improvements and renovations on DSISD’s oldest campus and campus security, as well as ADA updates on all district campuses.

See election results after polls close at 7 p.m.

The 2023 bond package includes things like:

Build Elementary School No. 6

Expand Sycamore Springs Middle School

Build New Facility for Special Education 18 Program

Security Updates for all Campuses

Classroom Portables

In November, voters decided not to pass three bonds for Dripping Springs ISD. Those proposals totaled $481 million.

According to the district, enrollment grew from roughly 4,500 to 8,500 students in the last decade. The district also expects enrollment to essentially double again, to 16,000, in the next decade.