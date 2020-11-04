Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Voters decide next President of the United States

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For months, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have been making their cases to become the next President of the United States.

Polls in the months leading up to the election have shown it may be a close race in Texas, with candidates in a dead heat or only ahead by a few points. Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited the Lone Star State just days before the election, but Vice President Mike Pence, Biden and Trump did not visit.

Trump is finishing his first term as president. Before that, he was a businessman and real-estate developer.

Biden served two terms as President Barack Obama’s Vice President, and before that was a . He previously ran for President in 1988 and 2008.