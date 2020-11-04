Georgetown Mayor’s race sees three political newcomers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three political newcomers are vying to become Georgetown’s next mayor.

See the latest election results below:

Larry Brundidge is a retired construction company owner, Jonathan Dade is a pastor for the Messiah Echad congregation and Joshua Schroeder is a business attorney.

Dale Ross, who is currently serving his second term as mayor, has decided not to run for re-election in order to devote more time to his business and family.

The winner of the mayor’s race will serve a three-year term.