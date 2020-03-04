1  of  2
Democrats vying for Travis County Attorney

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democrats are vying for the role of Travis County Attorney.

Former Austin City Council member Delia Garza, Laurie Eiserloh, Mike Denton and Dominic Selvera are running in the Democratic primary.

See results for the Democratic primary below:

According to the county’s website, the county attorney:

  • Prosecutes misdemeanor crimes
  • Obtains protective orders for victims of domestic violence
  • Obtains involuntary commitments for certain mentally ill persons
  • Advises the elected officials of Travis County regarding their official duties

The Travis County District Attorney, meanwhile, is in charge of prosecuting felony offenses.

There is no Republican running for the position.

