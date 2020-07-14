Democratic runoff to fill Travis County Commissioner seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Democrats are vying to compete to replace the Travis County Commissioner seat that covers the western part of the county.

Ann Howard and Valinda Bolton received 48% and 30%, respectively, of votes in the March primary. Because neither received 50% of the vote, the race to fill the Travis County Commissioner Precinct 3 seat went to a runoff. They will face the winner of the Republican primary who ran unopposed, Becky Bray, in the general election.

Bolton served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and worked for Child Protective Services. Howard most recently was the executive director for the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition and also served on boards of Any Baby can and One Voice Central Texas and was a defense attorney.

Democratic primary election results will be updated below:

Travis County Commissioners make policies and serve as the administrative branch of the county’s government, including setting the tax rate and allocating money throughout the county.