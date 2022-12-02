An “I Voted” sticker outside an Austin polling location on Oct. 24, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With early voting underway, KXAN is keeping track of how many Central Texans have voted in the Dec. 13 runoff election.

Voters will decide the winners of the five races in which no candidate received a majority of votes in the Nov. 8 general election: Austin mayor, Austin City Council Districts 3, 5 and 9 and Kyle City Council District 1.

The Austin city limits extend into three counties: Travis, Williamson and Hays, so votes for mayor will be cast in all three counties. The Austin City Council districts on the ballot are all within Travis County. The Kyle council race is in Hays County.

In the Nov. 8 general election, 305,865 votes were cast in the Austin mayoral election.

The map below shows how turnoff in the runoff compares to the general election.

The charts below show turnout in each of the three counties.

Early voting continues through Friday, Dec. 9. Election Day is Tuesday, Dec. 13.