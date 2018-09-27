Rules for the Texas gubernatorial debate

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Greg Abbott, left, and Lupe Valdez (Left, AP Photo/Eric Gay. Right, AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Gov. Greg Abbott and former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez will get 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds for each rebuttal during the Texas gubernatorial debate at 7 p.m. Central on Friday, Sept. 28.

If there's a follow-up question, each candidate will then get 30 seconds to answer.

The sound of a bell will ring when the time is up.

While there are no opening statements, Abbott and Valdez will each give a closing statement.

A random coin flip determined the order of the questions.

The questions will be focused on local and regional issues impacting communities across Texas and candidate-specific subjects.

The debate will be moderated by KXAN's Robert Hadlock.

He will be joined by a panel of leading news anchors and journalists from across the state who will ask questions to the candidates, including Julie Fine of KXAS NBC 5 News, Andy Cerota of KPRC 2 News, Steve Spriester of KSAT 12 News and Norma Garcia of Telemundo 39.