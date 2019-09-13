HOUSTON (KXAN) — Ten Democratic candidates took the stage in Houston Thursday night. Progressive groups and the Texas Democratic Party held events throughout the week in the third-largest county in the country.

The Texas Democratic Party released a 10-page plan to launch a massive coordinated campaign they hope will flip the state.

The party plans to hire 1,000 campaign workers by November 2020 in order to find and register 2.6 million likely voters. The effort will take millions of dollars raised by local, state, and national party leaders.

Democrat and former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke lost to incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz by 215,000 votes out of 8.4 million.

The party’s theory is that the bucket of likely democratic voters is larger than the GOP’s, they just don’t vote.

Republicans, on the other hand, are deadset on finding and registering their own voters so their supply doesn’t get tapped outcome November 2020. A new super PAC, Engage Texas, launched in June with $10 million to lead the charge. The group will support the Republican Party of Texas’s Volunteer Engagement Program.

