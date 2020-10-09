WATCH LIVE: Republican Sen. John Cornyn, Democrat MJ Hegar debate in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday night, the two candidates vying to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate will debate in the state’s capitol ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar will debate at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin — answering questions submitted by viewers and moderated by KXAN’s Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez and Dallas Morning News’ Gromer Jeffers, Jr.

As of Friday, Cornyn leads Hegar by eight points, according to a poll by the University of Texas and Texas Tribune. The poll found that 50% of likely voters prefer Cornyn. Libertarian Kerry Douglas McKennon received 3% support. McKennon did not qualify for the debate based on a variety of factors.

The blog below will be updated with the latest information throughout the day.

6:32 p.m.

Cornyn’s campaign team tweeted: “Tonight’s debate will make clear the choice in this race. A choice between a Texan with a track record of real leadership, and a Hollywood-backed rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer’s agenda.”

5:45 p.m.

Preparations for the debate running smoothly, as social distancing is observed from moderators and crew.

5:30 p.m.

MJ Hegar arrives at the Bullock Museum ahead of tonight’s debate.

5:25 p.m.

1:45 p.m.

MJ Hegar tweeted ahead of the debate:

“Tonight, I debate John Cornyn. I’m going to hold him accountable for all the ways he’s failed Texans – and I need you right there with me. So we’re setting an ambitious goal: Let’s raise $150,000 online today to show that Texas is DONE with John Cornyn.”

1:08 p.m.

The Cornyn campaign announced Cornyn has tested negative for COVID-19. Both candidates have agreed to provide a doctor’s note ahead of the debate saying they’ve tested negative for the virus.