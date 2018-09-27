How the debate focus group works

Two dozen registered voters who intend to vote on Nov. 6 were recruited to take part in a focus group during the Texas gubernatorial debate.

Prior to the debate, the focus group members said they’re undecided about their vote for governor.

The focus group is made up of an equal number of Republicans, Democrats, and some independents.

The focus group will watch the debate broadcast and react to the candidates’ answers using a dial system.

When they like what they hear, participants will turn the dials upward, indicating a favorable reaction.

They’ll turn the dials downward to indicate an unfavorable reaction.

At the conclusion, we’ll survey the group to learn how their opinions have been impacted by the candidates because of the debate, and if they’ve now decided who they’ll vote for.

