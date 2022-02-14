DATA: Early voting off to a slow start in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Data shows early voting is off to a slow start in Central Texas, with just 0.44% of registered voters casting their ballots so far in Travis County.

Republican and Democratic voters are choosing which candidates will represent them in the November midterm elections. Early voting in the primary elections kicked off Feb. 14, with Election Day on March 1.

KXAN is keeping track of turnout across the area. So far, Hays County has the highest turnout, with 0.76% of the county’s 158,026 voters having already cast their ballot.

In Travis County, daily figures released by the county clerk show 3,805 ballots have been cast out of 859,400 registered voters. That’s a turnout of 0.44%. The chart below shows the turnout in other counties in the KXAN viewing area. Editor’s Note: KXAN will add more counties to this list as data becomes available.

Charts showing turnout in each county over time are available at the bottom of this story.

Which party is getting out the vote?

Unsurprisingly, turnout in Travis County leans heaving Democratic. Approximately 73% of all ballots cast in the county have been in the Democratic primary. Here’s a look at the party breakdown in other counties in the KXAN viewing area. Editor’s Note: KXAN will add more counties to this list as data becomes available.

Turnout by County over Time

The charts below show how many people voted each day in counties within the KXAN viewing area.