Congressional District 35 seat creates highly-contested race for Texas Democrats, Republicans

Austin (KXAN) — A vacant seat in Congressional District 35 has created a highly-contested race for Texas Democrats.

The district, which covers east and southeast Travis County and snakes down narrowly along Interstate 35 into San Antonio, has been represented by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, since its drawing in 2010. But Doggett’s decision to run for reelection in newly-drawn District 37 has opened the door for four candidates hoping to seize the Democratic nomination and ultimately, the general election.

The most widely recognized candidates include former Austin City Council member Greg Casar, State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez and former San Antonio City Council member Rebecca Viagran. Candidate Carla-Joy Sisco, a consultant, has not served in public office.

See the latest election results in the District 35 Democratic primary below:

Greg Casar is known for being one of Austin’s most progressive politicians. During his four terms on the Austin City Council, he led controversial reforms such as reallocating the city’s police budget by $150 million. His campaign gained major traction through the endorsements of high-profile Washington progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.

“I’ve spent years organizing and supporting communities in east Austin, but also through Hays County and down to San Antonio,” Casar said. “I’m the progressive leader with the background to actually directly represent and fight for people that get left out and then to actually deliver real results.”

Longtime State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez has represented District 51 for almost 20 years in the Texas House of Representatives. The newly redrawn Congressional District 35 covers almost 80% of Rodriguez’s current House district of central, east and southeast Travis County. In 2020, Rodriguez ran for the Texas Senate but dropped out after reaching a run-off with current State Senator Sarah Eckhardt for the Democratic nomination.

After reaching a four-term limit, Rebecca Viagran hopes to make the jump from Council to Congress. She’s a strong proponent for issues affecting women, including pay equity, which she championed on the San Antonio City Council.

Dist. 35 GOP Primary Candidates

Democrats are favored to win the district in November, but it’s not stopping a number of Republicans from running in the primary.

See the latest election results in the District 35 Republican primary below:

Below is a list of candidates running and links to their campaign information:

If none of the candidates can win the majority of their party’s votes, the top two will move to a run-off election on Tuesday, May 24.