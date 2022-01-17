City council special election turnout at just 2% after 7 days of early voting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Less than 2% of eligible voters have cast their ballots in a special election to determine Austin’s next city council member.

Voters in District 4 are choosing between seven candidates to replace Greg Casar, who stepped down to run for Congress.

After one week of early voting, just 742 of 34,655 registered voters in the district have cast a ballot. That’s a turnout of 2.14%.

Registered voters in 15 precincts are eligible to cast a vote. As of Jan. 17, turnout is highest in Precinct 113, which covers areas near Bartholomew Park and Blanton Elementary School. Despite having the highest turnout so far, just 4.86% of registered voters in the precinct have cast their ballot.

Early voting continues through Friday. The following locations serve as early voting sites:

City of Austin Permitting and Development Center: 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr., Austin

Gus Garcia Recreation Center: 1201 E. Rundberg Ln., Austin

Chinatown Center: 10901 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Election Day is Tuesday, Jan. 25.