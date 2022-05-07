CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Voters are picking the new mayor of Cedar Park.

Jim Penniman-Morin, Mike Guevara and Claudia Chavez are running for the open seat. Incumbent mayor Corbin Van Arsdale did not seek reelection.

See elections results below.

Penniman-Morin is a current council member and business attorney. He said his goal is to continue as a great place to live, work and grow a business.

Guevara is a former Cedar Park council member, who left to run for state office, and an attorney for 15 other municipalities. He said one of his goals is sustainable development since the city is mostly built out with few remaining properties left.

Chavez is a homeschool teacher. She said one of her goals is to reduce taxes as much as possible for Cedar Park residents to prevent families from being taxed out of their homes.

Cedar Park voters will also pick council members for Place 2, 4 and 6.