Candidates running for Texas Senate in Central Texas Districts 24, 25

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters will narrow the field for Texas State Senate in District 24 and District 25 this election.

District 24

The current member of Senate representing District 24, Dawn Buckingham (Republican), will not be running for re-election. She is instead running for Texas Land Commissioner.

See latest results for the District 24 Republican Primary below:

Pete Flores, Lamar Lewis and Paul Reyes Jr. will be on the 2022 Republican primary ballot.

Flores worked as a state peace officer for 27 years, retiring from state service in 2012. From 2019-2020 he was assigned to multiple committees, including the criminal justice committee and health and human services committee.

Lewis was a coach and teacher at schools across the state for 33 years. He currently is a district director of House District 55 and is involved in the Bell County Republican Party.

Reyes served in the U.S. Air Force as a cyberspace officer and foreign area officer.

There is also a Democratic primary for this senate seat. Two Democrats are vying for the party’s nomination in District 24. Jeremy Kohlwes is an Army veteran from San Antonio. He faces Kathy Jones-Hospod, an engineer from Cedar Park.

See latest results for the District 24 Democratic Primary below:

Last year, Texas lawmakers approved a new redistricting map, redrawing State Senate District 24. The elected state senator would represent the people of Atascosa, Bandera, Bell, Burnet, Coryell, Gillespie, Kerr, Kimble, Lampasas, Llano, Medina, Sutton, and Williamson counties.

Texas State Senate District 24 (State of Texas Map)

District 25

Incumbent Donna Campbell will be running against Channon Cain for the Texas Senate Republican primary to run for District 25 Senate. The winner in the Republican primary will face Democrat Robert Walsh, a software engineer, in November. Walsh is the lone Democrat on the ballot for the primary in District 25.

See latest results for the District 25 Republican Primary below:

Campbell is a retired board-certified emergency medicine physician and has been a senate member since 2013. She’s just the15th woman to serve in the Texas Senate. During this past regular session, she was elected in the Senate as President Pro Tempore, meaning if the governor and lieutenant governor are out of the state, she will serve as Texas’ leader.

Cain is not a politician and has worked as a financial professional and small business owner.

“I am not a politician, which is why I am answering this call to leadership and entering the race for Texas Senate, District 25, with a servant’s heart,” he said in a campaign statement.

Texas State Senate District 25 (State of Texas Map)

Senate District 25 is a six-county district including parts of San Antonio and Austin.